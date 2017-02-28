News Briefs: Hard Rock Hotel; SuperShuttle leaves ATL; Art on the BeltLine workshops

A rendering of the Castleberry Park development.

City leaders will join developers for a ceremonial ground-breaking Tuesday for a new mixed-use development in the shadow of the soon-to-be-completed Mercedes-Benz Stadium, according to a report from CBS46Castleberry Park will include a 200-room Hard Rock Hotel and approximately 130 apartments. It will also have more than 20,000 square feet of retail space along with a small park on the property. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. at 40 Mangum Street SW.

Fans of SuperShuttle will have to find a new way to get home from the airport. The shared-ride airport shuttle’s last day of operation in Atlanta will be today, according to a report from the AJC. The company cited ompetition from ride-share services Uber and Lyft as the main reason for its departure.

A series of workshops for artists interested in participating this fall’s Art on the BeltLine will begin today, Feb. 28, at 6 p.m. Additional workshops will be held March 5 at 3 p.m. and March 11 at 11 a.m. at the BeltLine offices, 100 Peachtree Street, Suite 2300. A Facebook Live workshop will be held March 31 at 3 p.m. For more information, visit art.beltline.org.

