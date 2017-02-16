News Briefs: Google Fiber future; chicken & waffle redux; green award

Google has announced it is halting the expansion of its high-speed Internet service, Google Fiber. A report at Business Insider said Google scaling back the service and eliminating hundreds of jobs. In response, Google released a statement to local media about the future of Google Fiber in Atlanta. The statement in full: Google Fiber is here to stay in Atlanta. We’ll continue to serve our customers with the same great service they’ve come to expect from us. We’re currently offering service to many buildings in downtown Atlanta and will continue to connect apartments and condos along existing infrastructure.

Atlanta soul legend Gladys Knight is no longer affiliated with a chain of restaurants that has carried her name since the 1990s. Gladys Knight Chicken and Waffles will now be called World Famous Chicken and Waffles, according to a report at AJC. Knight filed suit against the operator, which happens to be her son Shanga Hankerson, last year after he was arrested on tax evasion charges. The Downtown restaurant also failed another health inspection this week.

Keep Atlanta Beautiful Commission, a division of the Department of Public Works and a Keep America Beautiful affiliate, received the President’s Circle Award which recognizes affiliates committed to ending littering, improving recycling and beautifying their local community.