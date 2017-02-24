News Briefs: Eaves enters mayoral race; ACA march; Ormewood fest; BeltLine tours

Fulton County Commission Chairman John Eaves has entered the crowded field of Atlanta mayoral candidates. In addition to Eaves, those who have announced include current city council president Ceasar Mitchell, council members Kwanza Hall, Mary Norwood and Keisha Lance Bottoms, former Atlanta chief operating officer Peter Aman, former Atlanta Workforce Development Agency director Michael Sterling, State Sen. Vincent Fort and former city council president Cathy Woolard.

Thousands are expected to march in Downtown on Saturday, Feb. 25, starting at 12:30 p.m. in support of of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. The march will take place along Peachtree Street from St. Mark United Methodist Church to Woodruff Park, passing by the Westin Peachtree Plaza where the Democratic National Committee is convening. Organizers want to encourage party leadership from both parties and lawmakers to fight to preserve the ACA.

The inaugural Ormewood Park Meet the Makers Festival is set for Saturday, March 25, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the park at Delaware and Ormewood avenues. Organized by the Ormewood Park Civic Association, the event will feature arts, crafts, music and more. For details visit ormewoodpark.org.

The Atlanta BeltLine Partnership (ABP) has announced the resumption of Atlanta BeltLine bus and walking tours for 2017. ABP also announced that IHG Foundation will sponsor the bus tour program for 2017. Tours depart from the Inman Park/Reynoldstown MARTA Station every Friday and Saturday at 9:30 a.m., returning three hours later to the same location. The tour follows along the entire 22-mile Atlanta BeltLine loop, passing through each of the 45 neighborhoods connected by the trail. Tickets are $25 each and reservations can be made at beltline.org/tours.