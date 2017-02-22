News Briefs: City invests in Woodruff; BeltLine homeowner workshops; Skyline Garden

The City of Atlanta has pledged $1 million to the Woodruff Arts Center Transformation Campaign, which has already raised $110 million and surpassed its $100 million goal. The City Council voted Monday to finalize the donation. “The leading cities of the world invest significantly in arts and culture, and Atlanta should be no different,” said Mayor Kasim Reed in a statement. “We’re fortunate to have the Woodruff Arts Center which has been bringing world-class art and arts education to Atlanta for nearly 50 years as a centerpiece of our thriving arts community. Providing this support to the Arts Center is both a privilege and a responsibility, and we are pleased to have been able to contribute to this vital campaign.”

The Atlanta BeltLine Partnership (ABP), Home Place Consulting and Citizens Trust Bank are partnering to provide a series of free homeowner empowerment workshops for residents in communities along the Atlanta BeltLine Westside Trail and other communities. The initial workshop is set for Saturday, March 11, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at KIPP STRIVE Academy, 1444 Lucile Ave. SW. For more information or to register for the March 11 workshop, visit beltline.org/homeowner-workshops, email empower@atlblp.org, or call (404) 446-4410.

A new addition to the Atlanta Botanical Garden will debut this spring offering views of the city. Hugging the southeastern corner of the garden overlooking the park, the new Skyline Garden will open in May. The 1.5-acre garden extends from the southeastern side of the Great Lawn south to the rear of the Fuqua Orchid Center on a hillside overlooking the park.