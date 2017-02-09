News Briefs: City bribery records; BeltLine access; Aglanta Conference

The City of Atlanta is expected to release 1.3 million pages of records this morning pertaining to the bribery scandal that has engulfed City Hall. Two contractors, Elvin “E.R.” Mitchell and Charles P. Richards, have been charged in an ongoing federal investigation that they bribed unnamed city officials for lucrative building contracts. Mitchell has plead guilty to a single count of conspiracy to commit bribery and launder money, while Richards was arraigned Wednesday on a single count of conspiracy to commit bribery. He is expected to plead guilty Feb. 16, according to a report in the AJC.

A new access point for the Atlanta BeltLine’s Eastside Trail is is now complete and open to the public. The path and staircase is located adjacent to the Highland Avenue bridge in the Old Fourth Ward, just next door to the Highland Walk apartments at the intersection of Alaska Avenue.

The City of Atlanta will host its inaugural Aglanta Conference, a gathering to showcase urban and controlled environment agriculture innovation, on Feb. 19 at the Georgia Railroad Freight Depot near Underground Atlanta. The event will bring together restaurateurs, grocers, architects, entrepreneurs, technologists, business owners and urban farmers to network, share best practices and establish partnerships. To learn more about the conference or to register, visit https://www.aglanta.org/.