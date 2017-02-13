News Briefs: City bribery probe; new Midtown hotel; BeltLine Partnership

CBS46 has been digging through the more than 1.4 million pages of printed documents released by the City of Atlanta in the federal bribery probe. Perhaps the most significant find is that Mitzi Bickers, the city’s former director of human services and a consultant for Kasim Reed’s mayoral campaign, is also under investigation by the feds in connection with the bribery investigation. Contractor E.R. Mitchell admitted in federal court last month that he paid more than $1 million in bribes to an unnamed person at city hall in exchange for securing city contracts. Contractor Richards is accused of paying at least $185,000 in bribes. He is expected to enter a guilty plea this week.

Greystar Real Estate Partners, Concord Hospitality Enterprises Company and Whitman Peterson have announced development plans for Canopy by Hilton in Midtown. The project, featuring Hilton’s new hotel brand, has broken ground and is scheduled to open in summer 2018. Located at 1414 West Peachtree Street, the 176-room hotel will offer 3,000 square feet of flexible meeting space with an adjacent board room and elevated outdoor terrace. The hotel is part of a larger mixed-use project in conjunction with Greystar’s Ascent Midtown residences, a 328-unit luxury multifamily tower set to open in summer 2018.

The Atlanta BeltLine Partnership (ABP) has announced the addition of the following six new members to its Board of Directors: Matt Bronfman (Principal, Chief Executive Officer, Jamestown); Althea Broughton (Partner, Arnall Golden Gregory, LLP); Michelle Fisher (Chief Strategy & Performance Improvement Officer, Piedmont Healthcare); Katie Kirkpatrick (Chief Policy Officer, Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce); Melissa Proctor (Chief Marketing Officer, Atlanta Hawks); and Michael B. Russell (Chief Executive Officer, H.J. Russell & Company). The Partnership also announced that Dallas Clement, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Cox Enterprises, Inc., has succeeded Mike Donnelly, Executive Vice President and Atlanta Regional President for Wells Fargo, as Chairman of the Board. Donnelly had served as Board Chair since 2015 and will remain on the Board.