News Briefs: Art sales tax; school shoes; airport security

Mayor Kasim Reed announced during his Feb. 2 State of the City address that Atlanta will pursue a one-tenth of a penny sales tax for a permanent and dedicated source of funding for the arts. “Today – right now – I am asking for your help and your support in November to ensure the arts community always thrives in Atlanta,” Reed said. “Organizations like the Woodruff Arts Center are thriving, but our small and medium-sized groups, our young and emerging artists, need additional support. We need to give back to the creative community that gives so much to our City.” During his address, the may0r also highlighted economic development, including business relocation and job creation numbers, the residential building boom, the ongoing success of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and a strong record of reducing crime and improving public safety. The Coca-Cola Company sponsored this year’s breakfast. Sandy Douglas, President of Coca-Cola North America, served as host. You can see Reed’s full remarks at this link.

Atlanta Public Schools (APS) have entered into a partnership with the David T. Howard High School Alumni Association and PUMA, the worldwide athletic shoe and apparel company. Last week PUMA launched the rebranding of one of its first signature shoe and apparel lines, “The Clyde,” worn by Walt “Clyde” Frazier, a National Basketball Association Hall of Famer and 1963 graduate of the Old Fourth Ward school.The line is called the “Puma Legacy Collection” and is designed to honor the history, legacy and contributions made to Atlanta by David T. Howard and David T. Howard High School. The Collection may be found in Foot Locker stores around the nation and in special display rooms called “PUMA Labs” in selected cities, including Atlanta. APS and the alumni association will split a small percentage of royalties from the sales of the “Puma Legacy Collection.” The funds will be used to provide experiences for students to support their academic and social/emotional development and well-being. Some examples of what this fund provides include field trips, cultural experiences and enrichment activities, and critical emergency support such as uniforms and MARTA cards.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has introduced biometric security at the airport in partnership with Delta Air Lines and CLEAR. Instead of waiting for an officer to review an ID and boarding pass, CLEAR members verify their identities with a simple tap of a finger or blink of the eye and then move directly to the metal detectors and bag scanners.