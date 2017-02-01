New rendering, details released for No2 Opus Place in Midtown

Posted on February 1, 2017

A new rendering of No2 Opus Place. (Courtesy ArX Solutions)

It is confirmed that No2 Opus Place (No2), a new condominium development on 14th Street in Midtown, will rise 53 stories, making it the tallest residential tower in Atlanta.

Pictured here is the latest rendering of the Perkins + Will-designed tower, which will rise on a 4.5-acre, mixed-use destination called Opus Place.

“While the project was initially slated to be taller, due to the strength of the Atlanta condominium market ownership elected to build a world-class residence that was exclusive to buyers, without a hotel component, and in doing so reduce the height of the tower,” said Kerman Haynes, vice president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties’ CITY HAUS Division, which is handling the sales and marketing. “The move also enabled the developer to offer more services and amenities while lowering the monthly common charges.”

