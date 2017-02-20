MARTA wants public input on transit plans
MARTA wants public opinion about the proposed transit plans for the city and will host six station pop-ups to allow residents to provide their input.
In November of 2016, the City of Atlanta residents passed historic legislation that would provide MARTA with approximately $2.6 billion (in 2016 dollars) over the next 40 years. The additional funding will allow the agency to embark on expansion and transit enhancements, including expanded bus routes, and increased bus frequency services, including later service on the weekends.
The station pop-ups will be held at these locations:
Hamilton Holmes Station (Community Bus)
70 Hamilton E. Holmes Dr.
Atlanta, Ga. 30311
Feb. 21, 3 p.m.-7 p.m.
West End Station (Community Bus)
680 Lee St., SW
Atlanta, Ga. 30310
Feb. 22, 3 p.m. -7 p.m.
Oakland City Station (Community Bus)
1400 Lee St., SW
Atlanta, Ga. 30310
Feb. 23, 3 p.m.-7 p.m.
Five Points Station
30 Alabama St. SW
Atlanta, Ga. 30303
Feb. 28, 3 p.m.-7 p.m.
Georgia State Station
170 Piedmont Ave., SE
Atlanta, Ga. 30303
March 1, p.m.-7 p.m.
Arts Center Station
1255 West Peachtree St.
Atlanta, Ga. 30309
March 2, 3 p.m.-7 p.m.
For more details, contact MOREMARTA@itsmarta.com or visit www.itsmarta.com/moremarta.
Laura McGunn
February 20, 2017 at 7:18 pm
Please expand further outside the perimeter !!!! We need to update our rail system to be more like Chicago and New York.