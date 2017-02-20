MARTA wants public input on transit plans

MARTA wants public opinion about the proposed transit plans for the city and will host six station pop-ups to allow residents to provide their input.

In November of 2016, the City of Atlanta residents passed historic legislation that would provide MARTA with approximately $2.6 billion (in 2016 dollars) over the next 40 years. The additional funding will allow the agency to embark on expansion and transit enhancements, including expanded bus routes, and increased bus frequency services, including later service on the weekends.

The station pop-ups will be held at these locations:

Hamilton Holmes Station (Community Bus)

70 Hamilton E. Holmes Dr.

Atlanta, Ga. 30311

Feb. 21, 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

West End Station (Community Bus)

680 Lee St., SW

Atlanta, Ga. 30310

Feb. 22, 3 p.m. -7 p.m.

Oakland City Station (Community Bus)

1400 Lee St., SW

Atlanta, Ga. 30310

Feb. 23, 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Five Points Station

30 Alabama St. SW

Atlanta, Ga. 30303

Feb. 28, 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Georgia State Station

170 Piedmont Ave., SE

Atlanta, Ga. 30303

March 1, p.m.-7 p.m.

Arts Center Station

1255 West Peachtree St.

Atlanta, Ga. 30309

March 2, 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

For more details, contact MOREMARTA@itsmarta.com or visit www.itsmarta.com/moremarta.