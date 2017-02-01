Love, Atlanta: Things to do for Valentine’s Day

If you’re looking for something to do with your significant other on or around Valentine’s Day, we’ve rounded up some unique ideas for you to try around Intown.

Dining Out

Many of Atlanta’s restaurants will be offering Valentine’s Day special menus, including the iconic Polaris at Hyatt Regency, Nikolai’s Roof, Dantanna’s, Barcelona, One.midtown kitchen, Rathbun’s Steak and many more. Check OpenTable.com for even more dining suggestions.

Valentines in the Garden

Enjoy an elegant evening of music, dancing, cocktails, desserts and orchids at the Atlanta Botanical Garden on Feb. 13 from 7 to 11 p.m. Take a stroll through the tropical conservatories and experience the only nighttime opportunity to see Orchid Daze. For tickets and information, visit atlantabg.org.

Emory Jazz Fest

The Gary Motley Trio, featuring Rodney Whitaker and Carl Allen, join the Emory Big Band for an evening of swing on Feb. 11, 8 p.m. at the Schwarz Center. For more information and tickets, visit arts.emory.edu.

Oakland Cemetery

Perfect for lovers, families and friends, “Love Stories of Oakland” will feature 25 tour stops through Oakland’s Victorian garden cemetery as storytellers recount the loves, lives, and losses of Atlantans of days past. The special tours will be held Feb. 11 – 12. Visit oaklandcemetery.com for more information.

Dad’s Garage Theatre Company

Dad’s Garage is presenting a special performance of “U Up” staring Mark Kendall and Alison Hastings. Together they explore their unique moments and experiences of love and relationship in our social media driven world through comedy, drama and movement. Also there’s plenty of sweet tunes and dance moves. The event is Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. For tickets and information, visit dadsgarage.com.

An Evening with YES

An evening of symphonic progressive rock from the legendary band YES is on tap Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m. at Atlanta Symphony Hall. The concert will feature the 1980 album “Drama” performed in its entirety, sides one and four of 1973’s double album “Tales From Topographic Oceans” as well as selections of the band’s greatest hits. For ticekts and information, visit AtlantaSymphony.org.

Vixen’s Valentease Vaudeville and Variety Show

Syrens of the South will host an evening of burlesque on Feb. 11 at 11 p.m. at 7 Stages in Little Five Points. For more information, visit syrensofthesouth.com.

Lauryn Hill and Diaspora Calling

Ms. Lauryn Hill will perform in this special concert featuring special guest performances by artists from throughout the African diaspora. The show will be Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. at The Tabernacle in Downtown. For tickets visit tabernacleatl.com.