High Museum to get Yayoi Kusama ‘Infinity Mirrors’ exhibition

On the heels of the announcement of the big summer Andy Warhol exhibition, the High Museum of Art in Midtown has also announced another expected blockbuster for 2018: “Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors.”

The exhibit is currently in Washington D.C., where tickets disappeared in minutes, and will be at the High Museum from from Nov. 18, 2018 through Feb. 17, 2019.

Organized by the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, this exhibition will take visitors on a once-in-a-lifetime journey through more than 60 years of Kusama’s creative output and will explore the evolution of the artist’s Infinity Mirror Rooms, her iconic kaleidoscopic environments. The exhibition will present six of these rooms, along with other large-scale installations, sculptures, paintings, works on paper, and archival photographs and films from the early 1950s through the present.

Also on view will be numerous new works by the 87-year-old artist, who is still very active in her Tokyo studio, including her recently completed Infinity Mirror Room—All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins (2016), featuring dozens of Kusama’s signature dotted, bright-yellow pumpkin sculptures.

Other major works will include the artist’s original landmark installation, Infinity Mirror Room—Phalli’s Field (1965/2016), featuring a vast expanse of red-spotted white tubers in a room lined with mirrors, and Dots Obsession—Love Transformed into Dots (2007), a mirrored room filled with inflatables suspended from the ceiling.