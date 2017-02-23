Eco-Briefs: Lifecycle fundraiser; greenspace conference & more

The Lifecycle Building Center will hold its Revel in Reuse 2017 Fundraiser on Thursday, March 16, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Westside Market, located at 1530 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd. The event will feature live music, Atlanta chefs from restaurants such as Leon’s Full Service, Local Three Kitchen & Bar and Wrecking Bar Brewpub, and unique prizes including a 5KW Residential Solar System from Hannah Solar valued at $15,000.The master of ceremonies will be Eric Moncrief (The Green Guy). Tickets for this event of food, drinks, music, prizes, and networking are $25 per person and may be purchased at LifecycleBuildingCenter.org.

Park Pride will host the 16th annual Parks & Greenspace Conference on Monday, March 27, at the Atlanta Botanical Garden in Midtown. This year’s theme is Connecting with Parks and will focus on how parks and greenspaces bridge gaps between individuals, communities, political jurisdictions, and ecosystems to become places of regional importance. Participants will have the opportunity to network with elected officials, community leaders, and park advocates who are working to improve local parks. Registration is open at parkpride.org/conference.

The Keep Atlanta Beautiful Commission, a division of the Department of Public Works and a Keep America Beautiful affiliate, has received the President’s Circle Award at the recent Keep America Beautiful National Conference in Washington, D.C. The President’s Circle Award recognizes certified Keep America Beautiful affiliates committed to ending littering, improving recycling and beautifying their local community.

Jump on your bike for Park Ride: Connectivity on Atlanta’s Eastide on Saturday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The guided tour will explore the communities along Memorial Drive, an industrial area that is evolving into a diverse mixed-use urban corridor. Learn from planners, park advocates and local residents about how they’re working to create a walking and biking network across the communities by connecting greenspace and amenities. Learn more and register ($10) at parkpride.org/conference.