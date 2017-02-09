City releases 1.4 million pages of documents related to bribery scandal

Posted on February 9, 2017 By collin IN The Loop

Some of the 1.4 million documents released by the City of Atlanta. (Courtesy CBS46)

The City of Atlanta has released 1.4 million pages of printed documents related to the ongoing federal bribery scandal that has ensnared City Hall. Members of the Atlanta news media were faced with a wall of file boxes inside the Old City Hall Council Chambers this morning as they gathered for a press conference called by Mayor Kasim Reed.

Reed said the documents would eventually be released in electronic form, but would not give a timeline.

Two contractors, Elvin “E.R.” Mitchell and Charles P. Richards, have been charged in an ongoing federal investigation that they bribed unnamed city officials for lucrative building contracts. Mitchell has plead guilty to a single count of conspiracy to commit bribery and launder money, while Richards was arraigned Wednesday on a single count of conspiracy to commit bribery.

The AJC noted that some of the boxes made available to the media were labeled in reference to Mitzi Bickers, the city’s former director of human relations and a consultant for Reed’s mayoral campaign. Bicker’s is accused of hiring a man arrested for throwing a brick through Mitchell’s window and placing dead rats around his home as a warning not to speak to federal investigators.

by collin

Website

Related Posts

Theatre Review: ‘A Little Princess’ at Theatrical Outfit

Theatre Review: 'A Lit…

By Manning Harris fmanningh@gmail.com Theatrical Outfit is…

Theatre Review: ‘Hamlet’ at Georgia Shakespeare

Theatre Review: 'Hamle…

By Manning Harris fmanningh@gmail.com “Poem Unlimited”:  That’s…

Internet speed race heats up with AT&T announcement

Internet speed race he…

The race to bring faster Internet speed…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign up for our emails

Enter your email and stay on top of local news!