Business Briefs: Larkin adds tenants; Star Metals rendering; new co-working space

Paces Properties has announced that Shep’s Grant Park Ace Hardware and Primrose Schools are the latest tenants at Larkin on Memorial, set to open in Grant Park later this year. The 63,000 square foot neighborhood center will provide practical, everyday conveniences and services for locals while repurposing the Larkin Refrigeration Company and Veteran’s Radiator buildings in the community. For more information on Larkin on Memorial, visit larkinonmemorial.com.

The Allen Morris Company, has revealed its new renderings for Star Metals Atlanta, the $215 million mixed-use development in West Midtown, Located at 1055 Howell Mill Road, the 12-story, 215,000 rentable square foot Class A Star Metals Offices will be situated directly across the street from Star Metals Residences, the development’s multi-family residential component which will be the Company’s 83rd development project. Star Metals Residences is scheduled to break ground in the second quarter of 2017.

Spaces Midtown East is now open at 715 Peachtree Street offering collaborative workspace for entrepreneurs and innovators. Co-working memberships start at $199 per month and the building features 100-plus private offices, meetings rooms, business club, events and more. A second location in Atlanta at The Battery at SunTrust Park will open in mid-2017. For more information, visit this link.