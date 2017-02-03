APS superintendent will give ‘State of Grady Cluster’ on Feb. 8

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 6 to 8:30 pm, the Council of Intown Neighborhoods and Schools (CINS) will host The State of the Grady Cluster, featuring Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Meria Carstarphen. The program will be held at Inman Middle School, 747 Virginia Ave. NE, and is free and open to the community.

Carstarphen will offer insight on the the Grady Cluster, including areas for improvement and what lies ahead for Intown’s schools. Questions for the superintendent may be submitted in advance to cinsatlanta@gmail.com.

The Grady Cluster includes Grady High School, Inman Middle School, four elementary schools (Hope-Hill, Mary Lin, Morningside, SPARK) and two K-8 schools (Centennial and Kindezi-Old Fourth Ward).

For more information, visit this link.