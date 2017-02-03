APS superintendent will give ‘State of Grady Cluster’ on Feb. 8

Posted on February 3, 2017 By collin IN The Loop, The Neighborhood

Carstarphen

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 6 to 8:30 pm, the Council of Intown Neighborhoods and Schools (CINS) will host The State of the Grady Cluster, featuring Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Meria Carstarphen. The program will be held at Inman Middle School, 747 Virginia Ave. NE, and is free and open to the community.

Carstarphen will offer insight on the the Grady Cluster, including areas for improvement and what lies ahead for Intown’s schools. Questions for the superintendent may be submitted in advance to cinsatlanta@gmail.com.

The Grady Cluster includes Grady High School, Inman Middle School, four elementary schools (Hope-Hill, Mary Lin, Morningside, SPARK) and two K-8 schools (Centennial and Kindezi-Old Fourth Ward).

For more information, visit this link.

 

by collin

Website

Related Posts

Business Briefs: Glenwood Place; Krog Street Market; Sawubona, Boo

Business Briefs: Glenw…

Fuqa Development’s new Glenwood Place will be…

Manners Matter: A few tips for Halloween trick-or-treating

Manners Matter: A few …

By Carolyn Stine McLaughlin Good manners and…

College Football Hall of Fame celebrates ‘topping out’

College Football Hall …

The College Football Hall of Fame celebrated…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign up for our emails

Enter your email and stay on top of local news!