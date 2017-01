Winter storm watch issued for metro Atlanta

Expect a run on milk and bread at the supermarket: a winter storm watch has been issued for metro Atlanta.

Forecasters, including those at CBS46, seem to agree that the city is in for some kind of wintry mix – perhaps 1 to 3 inches of snow overnight on Friday and into Saturday morning.

State road crews will begin pre-treating roads tonight by spreading ice-melting brine.

Stay tuned for more updates.