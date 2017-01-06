Winter storm: State of emergency issued, schools dismissing early

Posted on January 6, 2017 By collin Cover Story, IN The Loop

Courtesy CBS46

Gov. Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency for North Georgia beginning at noon today ahead of the approaching winter storm. A winter storm warning issued goes into effect Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. Weather forecasters are expected anywhere from one to four inches of snow overnight across metro Atlanta and North Georgia.

The emergency declaration assures necessary resources are available for state agencies and local governments to clear roads and respond to other weather-related incidents.

While the snow and ice isn’t expected to until later this evening, Atlanta Public Schools, City Schools of Decatur and DeKalb County Schools will dismiss classes two hours early today, Jan. 6.  Although Fulton County Schools’ students aren’t back in class yet from the holiday break, teachers and staff will be dismissed at noon. School districts have also canceled all Friday after-school and evening activities and weekend events.

Many weekend events around the city have been cancelled or postponed, so be sure to check with the venue to see the details.

by collin

Website

Related Posts

Bike share program set for Atlanta this summer

Bike share program set…

Atlanta will soon join a list of…

News Briefs: MARTA board member dies; Chastain playground; new film head

News Briefs: MARTA boa…

Harold S. Buckley, Sr., whose 30-year tenure…

Video: $20,000 in purses stolen from Buckhead shop

Video: $20,000 in purs…

Atlanta Police is seeking help from the…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign up for our emails

Enter your email and stay on top of local news!