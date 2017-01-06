Winter storm: State of emergency issued, schools dismissing early

Gov. Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency for North Georgia beginning at noon today ahead of the approaching winter storm. A winter storm warning issued goes into effect Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. Weather forecasters are expected anywhere from one to four inches of snow overnight across metro Atlanta and North Georgia.

The emergency declaration assures necessary resources are available for state agencies and local governments to clear roads and respond to other weather-related incidents.

While the snow and ice isn’t expected to until later this evening, Atlanta Public Schools, City Schools of Decatur and DeKalb County Schools will dismiss classes two hours early today, Jan. 6. Although Fulton County Schools’ students aren’t back in class yet from the holiday break, teachers and staff will be dismissed at noon. School districts have also canceled all Friday after-school and evening activities and weekend events.

Many weekend events around the city have been cancelled or postponed, so be sure to check with the venue to see the details.