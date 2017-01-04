Wan announces council president bid; mayoral candidates invited to luncheon

The race for Atlanta’s next mayor is heating up, and now a current city councilman has tossed his hat into the ring to become the next council president.

District 6 Atlanta City Councilmember Alex Wan has announced a campaign for the council’s president seat this fall. Wan has served on the council since 2010. In a Jan. 4 announcement on his website, Wan cited a “vision” of community-building, diversity, economic growth and efficient government.

The council presidency will be vacant as current occupant Ceaser Mitchell has joined the crowded race to replace Kasim Reed as mayor.

Mitchell has been invited by the Buckhead Coalition to join fellow candidates Peter Aman, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Vincent Fort, Kwanza Hall, Mary Norwood, Michael Sterling, and Cathy Woolard at its annual luncheon on Jan. 25 to address the assembled business and community leaders.

Reporter Newspapers contributed to this report.