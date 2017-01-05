Underground Atlanta developer to hold public meeting Jan. 14

The South Carolina development company planning to buy and redevelop Underground Atlanta will hold a public meeting on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 10:30 a.m.

According to a report at Creative Loafing, WRS Real Estate executives will host the meeting in Underground’s atrium on Upper Alabama Street.

WRS representatives will present an updated plan for redevelopment, answer questions, and take suggestions about what the community would like to see happen on the property.

WRS has yet to officially close on the Underground property but is expected to do so after the Jan. 14 meeting.