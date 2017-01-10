Report: Preservationists urge attendance at Pullman Yard open house

Preservationists behind a petition to to preserve historic Pullman Yard in Kirkwood are encouraging like-minded people to attend an open house for the property today, Jan. 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The former train repair yard, which has buildings that date back more than a century, has been put up for sale by the state, which is not requiring preservation of the buildings or property.

The petition started in favor of protecting the site encourages supporters to “come on down for your lunch break, have a look, and make your voices heard.” It also encourages people to bring posters.

In late November the Atlanta Urban Design Commission backed away from a proposal that would’ve given Kirkwood’s Pullman Yard landmark status, according to a report in Decaturish.

“The state of Georgia continues to ignore requests for comments from media, concerned citizens, and city officials, on why they are in non-compliance with state laws on historic preservation,” the petition says. “They continue to refuse to consider preservation covenants, easements, or other protections for the historic buildings and structures.