Quick Bites: Chef Angus Brown dies, plus restaurants closings and openings

Chef Angus Brown, co-owner of 8Arm and Octopus Bar, has died, according to a report at the AJC. The cause of death has not been confirmed. Brown and business partner Nhan Le had recently announced plans to open a new cafe called Ama at Paris on Ponce.

The Spotted Trotter and Frankly have closed at Krog Street Market, according to Eater Atlanta. Owners Kevin and Megan Ouzts also shut down their other restaurant, The Cockentrice, at KSM. The Castallucci Group is taking over The Cockentrice and Spotted Trotter space later this year with a new concept to be announced soon.

Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours, formerly located in Decatur, has re-opened its doors in an upscale, rustic space in West Midtown 1133 Huff Road. The new Twisted Soul continues to serve globally inspired soul food for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. For more information, visit facebook.com/twistedsoulcookhouse.

PREP, the shared kitchen and food business accelerator that provides production space, resources, and guidance to Atlanta’s culinary entrepreneurs, has expanded to encompass 68,000 square feet in what will become PREP2. The space is next door to the current location at 3300 Marjan Drive. For more information, visit prepatl.com.

ONE. midtown kitchen has named Matt Weinstein as its executive chef. Weinstein, who hails from Woodfire Grill, was recently named to Zagat’s “30 under 30” list.

Rize Artisan Pizza + Salads has opened in Poncey-Highland on the ground floor of the new 675 N. Highland apartment building. For more, visit rizeartisanpizza.com.

Sweet Auburn Barbecue is now bottling their signature housemade barbecue sauce. The slightly sweet and spicy tomato-based sauce is made in small batches in-house at the Poncey-Highland restaurant, 656 North Highland Ave. Bottles, which cost $10.50 each, are available at the restaurant or online at sweetauburnbbq.com.

Mellow Mushroom has a new outpost at 340 West Ponce de Leon in Decatur serving up pizzas, calzones, black angus beef burgers and salads. There are also vegan and gluten free options. For more, visit mellowmushroom.com.

Sprouts Farmers Market is scheduled to open a new 30,000-square-foot store at 2551 Blackmon Drive in the Decatur Crossing Shopping Center on March 1. The store is currently hiring staff, so visit sprouts.com/careers if interested in employment.

Candler Park’s popular Radial Café is opening a second location in College Park in the spring. The new outpost will be located in an historic storefront from 1910 at 3725 Main Street. The restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as creative cocktails. For more, visit radial.us.

Latin-inspired restaurant Cheeky is now open at 4600 Roswell Road in Buckhead. Cheeky offers a menu of skewers, tacos, rice and protein bowls, salads, burgers and pour your own beer. For more, visit eatatcheeky.com.

Shake Shack has opened its second Georgia location at Perimeter Mall, 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road. The burger, fries and milkshake joint’s first was at The Shops Buckhead Atlanta.