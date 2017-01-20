Police warn of busy weekend in Downtown with march, NFC Championship

Thousands of sports fans and supporters of social justice will converge on Downtown Atlanta this weekend, and the Atlanta Police Department is offering tips and guidelines for safety.

The Atlanta March for Social Justice and Women, will be held Saturday starting at 1 p.m. at the Center for Civil and Human Rights and ending at the Georgia State Capitol. The route will take marchers down Centennial Park Drive, to MLK Jr. Drive and then on to the capitol. Expect street closures and delays as 13,000 have indicated on Facebook they plan to attend. For more information, visit atlantamarch.com.

For those coming to watch the Falcons square off against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, Atlanta Police are warning fans not to buy tickets from scalpers. Often the tickets are counterfeit and state law prohibits scalping tickets outside large sporting events. Additionally, selling any ticket for any price including face value is prohibited on Georgia Dome, Congress Center or Centennial Park property.

Police are also warning visitors to Downtown to remove valuables from their cars, report suspicious activity to 911 and consider taking MARTA to the events. Also be mindful of parking only in permitted lots and be sure to pay attention to any “No Parking” signs to avoid citations or fines. Violators are also subject to having their vehicles towed and impounded.