Police arrest suspect in Underground Atlanta murder

The Atlanta Police Department Fugitive Team has arrested Felix J. Shirley for the murder of Misha Moore, who was found shot to death at the bottom of a stairwell at Underground Atlanta.

Shirley, 25, is accused of attacking Moore on Jan. 10, according to police, but the APD declined to release full details of the Monday afternoon arrest.

Surveillance footage showed Shirley with the victim before the incident.