Photos: March for Social Justice and Women

Posted on January 21, 2017 By collin Cover Story, IN The Loop

Despite the rain, an estimated 60,000 people gathered Saturday afternoon for the March for Social Justice and Women  from The Center for Civil and Human Rights to the State Capitol. It was one of hundreds of events happening around that world, including the giant Women’s March in Washington, D.C.,  that drew millions of protestors to the streets in response to the inauguration of President Donald Trump. The Atlanta event was billed by organizers as a “march for solidarity, bringing together members of underrepresented communities, women, and their allies in Georgia.” Contributing photographer Julie E. Bloemeke was in the middle of it and supplied these photos.

by collin

Website

