Orchid Daze returns to Atlanta Botanical Garden in February



Atlanta Botanical Garden’s annual orchid extravaganza, Orchid Daze, returns Feb. 11 – April 9.

Staged among thousands of beautiful orchids in the Fuqua Orchid Center – one of the country’s largest collections of species orchids – the exhibition features three settings that allow visitors to explore the flowers.

In the Fuqua Conservatory lobby, guests stroll under a canopy of Caribbean palms while tropical orchids in mango, pineapple and coral colors burst overhead. Beneath its 22-foot ceiling, the Orchid Atrium features a soaring vertical tapestry woven with fragrant orchids.

The Orchid Display House will have colorful hammocks billowing with Cattleya Orchids laced between russet-colored Manzanita trees.

In addition, Orchid Daze includes Orchid Market Weekends Feb. 18 – 19, March 18 – 19 and April 8 – 9, when visitors may shop for a wide variety of orchids and potting supplies as well as arts and crafts by local artisans. Also, on Saturdays of those weekends, they may take advantage of Orchid Care Clinics for advice on caring for their plants.

For more information, visit atlantabg.org.