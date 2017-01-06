Ongoing Updates: The latest on the winter storm
We’ll be posting updates on the weekend winter storm in this post, so bookmark it and be sure to return regularly for updates, photos and more. The latest information will be at the top.
Friday, 11:54 a.m.: CBS 46 has an updating list of cancelled activities across metro Atlanta this weekend at this link.
Friday, 11:45 a.m.: Mayor Kasim Reed has asked citizens to be off the roads by 4 p.m. and has called for a staggered departure from the city, beginning at 11:30 a.m. with students at local schools. He said local businesses should allow employees to leave at 12:30 p.m. and that release of city employees would begin at 1:30 p.m.
Friday, 11:40 a.m.: Gov. Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency for North Georgia beginning at noon today ahead of the approaching winter storm. A winter storm warning issued goes into effect Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. Weather forecasters are expected anywhere from one to four inches of snow overnight across metro Atlanta and North Georgia. Read more at this link.
Friday, 10 a.m.: Atlanta Public Schools, City Schools of Decatur and DeKalb County Schools will dismiss classes two hours early today. Although Fulton County Schools’ students aren’t back in class yet from the holiday break, teachers and staff will be dismissed at noon. School districts have also canceled all Friday after-school and evening activities and weekend events.