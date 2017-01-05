It’s official: Georgia State University now owns Turner Field
Georgia State University is officially the owner of Turner Field after closing on the sale today. GSU and its partners plan to create a mixed-use development and transform The Ted into a football stadium. There will also be a new, smaller baseball field, student housing, retail, restaurants, homes and offices.
Mayor Kasim Reed issued this statement on the sale:
“With the closing of the sale of Turner Field, Georgia State University and Carter can now move forward with their redevelopment plans, which will give the state’s largest and most diverse university an expanded campus community. The redevelopment offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity to bring new amenities, transit and infrastructure to the Southeast stadium neighborhoods of Summerhill, Peoplestown, Mechanicsville, Pittsburgh and Grant Park. The development team will also prioritize minority contractor participation and will ensure affordable housing is available for working families. When this chapter of Atlanta’s history is written, I believe the sale of Turner Field will be counted among the most consequential redevelopment efforts in the life of our city. For the first time in over 30 years, the promise of a best-in-class mixed-use housing and retail development will be realized.
I offer my congratulations to everyone involved, including the Atlanta Fulton County Recreation Authority and their Board, President Mark Becker and Georgia State University, Scott Taylor and the Carter team, the Atlanta City Council and the Fulton County Board of Commissioners. I want to especially thank Councilmember Carla Smith who provided invaluable leadership throughout this process. Finally, I want to thank the neighborhood residents and community leaders for their engagement, thoughtful ideas and hard work in getting this project done.”