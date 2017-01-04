News Briefs: Turner Field sale; wintry mix; new airport GM

Georgia State University missed its closing date to take ownership of Turner Field. According to 11Alive, the sale is expected to be completed by the end of this week, with GSU citing a “complicated” process that began months ago. The Braves lease at Turner Field expired Dec. 31. Georgia State was expected to take over the property the following day. GSU and its development partners plan to transform The Ted into a football stadium, build a new baseball stadium, create new student housing and a mixed-use development of homes, retail and offices on the 60-acre site.

Metro Atlanta could see its first significant winter weather this weekend, with forecasters predicting snow or a wintry mix Friday night into Saturday. Don’t go rushing out for milk and bread just yet, but be sure to keep an eye on weather reports at CBS46.

By a unanimous 14-0 vote, the Atlanta City Council confirmed Roosevelt Council, Jr. as the new general manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport during its Jan. 3 meeting. Council was named interim general manager last May and previously was the airport deputy general manager and chief financial officer. He joined the City of Atlanta in 2009 as budget and fiscal policy chief and later served as deputy chief financial officer under former Mayor Shirley Franklin. Prior to joining the Airport, he served as interim CFO for the City of Atlanta under the leadership of Mayor Kasim Reed.