News Briefs: Studio restrictions; Mobile Health Vehicle; Winter Wine Festival

The Atlanta City Council rejected 14-1 legislation proposed by Councilmember Felicia Moore that would have required music and recording studios to get a special-use permit. The legislation had drawn criticism from the music and film industry in the city. Moore said she was concerned about violence and noise issues at the studios and was simply trying to offer relief to nearby homeowners, according to a report from Fox5.

A new Mobile Health Vehicle (MHV) was unveiled Jan. 18 during a workplace wellness event for City of Atlanta employees. The MHV, which features two exam rooms and a handicap-accessible bathroom, provides patients with a wide range of primary care services including biometric screening for blood pressure, blood sugar levels, body mass index and cholesterol levels, in addition to health coaching and immunizations. Inaugural health care services onboard the Kaiser Permanente “clinic-on-wheels” were administered to city employees at the Department of Public Works’ Solid Waste Services facility. In addition to making the MHV services available to city employees at no cost, Kaiser Permanente will provide this mobile health care service to member employer groups in the Atlanta metropolitan area, as well as to underserved communities.

The Atlanta Winter Wine Festival will be held at City Winery in the Old Fourth Ward on Saturday, Jan. 21, from noon to 4 p.m. There will be 50+ wines, small beer selection, live music, and DJ. Tickets are $50 online or $60 day of event. For more information and tickets, visit atlantawinefestivals.com.