News Briefs: Security cameras; Centennial Park expansion; city gets art award

A ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the installation of 35 new security cameras in the Atlanta University Center (AUC) was held Jan. 25. This measure is a part of the Westside Security Plan, a collaborative effort between the Atlanta Police Foundation and Atlanta Police Department to deploy more than 100 cameras and license plate readers to help deter and solve crimes in West Atlanta neighborhoods. The City of Atlanta invested $300,000 to install the cameras and each AUC university president contributed an additional $100,000 towards the initiative.

The James M. Cox Foundation has announced a $2 million contribution to help fund Centennial Olympic Park’s renovation and expansion. This contribution builds on a $6 million grant from the foundation to the PATH Foundation, which is funding the creation of a central trail hub within Centennial Olympic Park. The hub will create connectivity within the park, as well as with nearby destinations including the existing PATH trail network and the Atlanta BeltLine. Additionally, a new Bike Depot is being built between the Park and the Georgia Aquarium. The Georgia World Congress Center Authority, the state agency that oversees the 21-acre park, has outlined numerous upgrades through a $25 million fundraising campaign. The campaign will fund the expansion of the park’s greenspace and amphitheater, enhance connections to neighboring attractions and create a new pedestrian plaza.

The City of Atlanta has been selected by Phi Beta Kappa Society to receive its Arts & Sciences Cities of Distinction Award. The award recognizes the city for its quality, depth, range and vibrancy in regards to its community engagement with the arts and sciences. The Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs will accept the award on behalf of the City.