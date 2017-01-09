News Briefs: Legislative session begins; BeltLine art grant; Midtown meeting

Georgia’s General Assembly has begun its 2017 legislative session at the Capitol in Downtown, according to a report from CBS46. During the 40-day session, lawmakers are expected to consider changes affecting schools, gambling and health care in the state. Legislative leaders do hope to act quickly on one issue: A tax on hospitals in the state is set to expire June 30. If lawmakers don’t renew it this year, the state’s Medicaid budget could lose more than $880 million in hospital taxes and matching federal support. One issue that might not get anywhere this session: “religious freedom” legislation. State GOP leaders have indicated little support for bringing the controversial subject back to the floor, but some lawmakers have vowed to press on.

The Atlanta BeltLine Partnership has received a $100,000 grant for Art on the Atlanta BeltLine from the National Endowment for the Arts. “With 1.7 million visitors to the Atlanta BeltLine and more than 100 artworks in 2016, Art on the Atlanta BeltLine served as a critical conduit for cultural engagement and community connectivity,” said Paul Morris, President and CEO of Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. “We greatly appreciate the NEA’s support and recognition of Art on the Atlanta BeltLine’s role in contributing to Atlanta’s rich and vibrant arts scene.”

More than 800 business, civic, and community leaders will come together to learn about transportation and placemaking issues that define Midtown Atlanta’s future at Midtown Alliance’s Annual Meeting, taking place Wednesday morning, Feb. 8 at the Fox Theatre. Tickets to the meeting are available for purchase online at MidtownATL.com/AnnualMeeting.