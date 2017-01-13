News Briefs: Freedom Bridge concept; living well in ATL; At-Promise Field Day

A new rendering of the proposed Freedom Park Bridge has been posted at Curbed Atlanta. The bridge, which cross over Moreland Avenue at Freedom Parkway, has long been desired by residents who live in the surrounding neighborhoods as traffic congestion continues to grow at the intersection. There is no timeline or funding source as the moment for the project.

CNBC/Glassdoor has placed Atlanta on its 15 cities where you can live really well on $60,000. ATL comes in at number 15 and says the city has a median base salary of $60,000, a median home value of $163,000 and 90,739 available jobs.

The inaugural At-Promise Field Day will take place, Monday, Jan. 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Georgia Dome. Sponsored by the Atlanta Police Foundation’s At-Promise Youth Initiative, 30 teams comprised of 12 youth and two law enforcement officers will compete in fun activities such as four square and tug-a-war to help build character and develop leadership skills. For more information, visit atlantapolicefoundation.org.