News Briefs: College Football Playoff; Fox partners with Lexus; Atlanta Boat Show
The Mercedes-Benz Stadium will officially host the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 8, 2018. “The City of Atlanta is proud to be hosting the 2018 College Football Championship in our new Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” said Mayor Kasim Reed in a press statement. “College football is a way of life in the South, and especially in Atlanta. We look forward to welcoming college football players, fans and sponsors to our great city. Atlanta has nationally-renowned attractions, is home to the busiest passenger airport in the world, offers premier shopping experiences and is famous for its southern cuisine and hospitality.”
The Fox Theatre has announced a seven-year agreement with Lexus as the exclusive presenting partner of the Marquee Club slated to open this fall. The 10,000-square-foot event space will include a rooftop terrace overlooking Peachtree Street. Guests may enter the club before and after events, as well as during intermission. Additional amenities will include priority pre-sale ticketing notifications, private restrooms, dedicated lobby elevator, concierge guest services and self-parking access to an adjacent lot. At intermission, guests will have access to pre-ordered drinks, dessert and coffee offerings. Annual access to the Marquee Club includes corporate memberships starting at $10,000 and non-corporate memberships starting at $2,500. For more information, visit FoxTheatre.org.
The Atlanta Boat Show sails into the Georgia World Congress Center this weekend, Jan. 12-15. The 55th annual show will feature more than 600 boats for every budget and lifestyle, hundreds of marine accessories, as well as an array of educational seminars from sailing to fishing and more, plus nautical fun for the whole family. For more information, visit AtlantaBoatShow.com.