New renderings revealed for Turner Field redevelopment

Georgia State University (GSU) and its development partners, Carter and Oakwood Development, released new renderings today showing what Turner Field will look like once it becomes a mixed-use development, according to a report at the AJC.

GSU closed on the $30 million purchase of the The Ted last week and plans to transform the current venue into a football stadium for The Panthers. A new baseball stadium will be built on the site of the former Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium, which is now a parking lot.

Around the sports complexes, will be student housing, office buildings, retail/restaurant space and apartment buildings.