New renderings revealed for Turner Field redevelopment

Posted on January 10, 2017 By collin Business, Cover Story

A rendering of the reimagined Turner Field area looking south along Hank Aaron Drive toward Downtown.

Georgia State University (GSU) and its development partners, Carter and Oakwood Development, released new renderings today showing what Turner Field will look like once it becomes a mixed-use development, according to a report at the AJC.

GSU closed on the $30 million purchase of the The Ted last week and plans to transform the current venue into a football stadium for The Panthers. A new baseball stadium will be built on the site of the former Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium, which is now a parking lot.

Around the sports complexes, will be student housing, office buildings, retail/restaurant space and apartment buildings.

A central plaza in the retail and business area of the redeveloped Turner Field.

Retail, restaurants and outside gathering space at the redeveloped Turner Field.

