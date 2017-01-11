New Atlanta police chief sworn in at ceremony

New Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields was officially sworn in during a ceremony on Tuesday evening, according to a report by CBS46.

Mayor Kasim Reed, the Atlanta Police Foundation and the Atlanta Committee for Progress hosted the swearing-in ceremony for Shields, who was tapped to head the department after Chief George Turner retired in 2016.

The cocktail reception at The Commerce Club also introduced the newly appointed members of the Atlanta Police Department’s command staff. Shields is expected to announce new crime-fighting measures next week.