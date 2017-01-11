MART to host ‘listening sessions’ on proposed expansion projects

MARTA will host “listening sessions” on Wednesday, Jan. 18, and Thursday, Jan. 19, to solicit customer and resident input on proposed expansion projects. The plans will be funded by the half-penny sales tax referendum that was passed by voters in November. The sales tax is expected to generate $2.5 billion (in 2016 dollars) over the next 40 years or about $60 million annually.

The listening sessions on Jan. 18 will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m and again from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at MARTA Headquarters, 2424 Piedmont Road. The Jan. 19 sessions will be held at the same hours but in the Old Council Chambers at City Hall, 68 Mitchell Street.

For more information, visit itsmarta.com.