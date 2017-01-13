Marches, demonstrations planned in response to Trump inauguration

Thousands are expected to converge on Downtown on Jan. 20 – 21 for a series of marches and demonstrations in response to the inauguration of incoming president Donald Trump.

The largest event, the Atlanta March for Social Justice and Women, will be held Jan. 21, starting at 1 p.m. at the Center for Civil and Human Rights and ending at the Georgia State Capital.

Organizers of the march, which is allied with the much larger event in Washington D.C., said the event will be “a positive and family-friendly demonstration of solidarity, bringing together members of underrepresented communities, women, and their allies in Georgia.”

March organizers have also stressed that event is not “protesting Trump.”

“We are a demonstration which is a call to action: to become more civically and politically engaged and to run for political office,” according to a media statement on the event. For more information, visit atlantamarch.com.

On inauguration day itself, Jan. 20, an event billed as the “People’s Inauguration” will take place at 11 a.m. starting at Woodruff Park followed by a march to City Hall. The demonstration calls for the city of Atlanta to declare itself a Sanctuary City, protecting undocumented immigrants by not prosecuting them solely for violating federal immigration laws. The event is being organized by the Georgia J20 Coalition, a solidarity-building partnership of local community grassroots organizations and networks, faith-based organizations, and labor unions.

Also on Jan. 20, a new organization called WeThePeopleATL, which calls itself a “transpartisan movement of all colors, races, and creeds” will hold a march at 10:30 a.m. starting at Centennial Park. Organizers say they will march through Downtown. Unlike the Jan. 21 event, organizers are calling this demonstration a “simultaneous and in direct opposition to the inauguration of Donald Trump as President of the United States.” Students from Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Spellman, Morehouse, Clarke, North Atlanta, Grady, and the University of Georgia are helping to organize the march.