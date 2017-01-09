Events announced for opening of Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (MBS) will open its doors with a month-long series of events that include Atlanta Falcons pre-season football games, Atlanta United regular season soccer matches, high-profile college football games, concerts and an opening celebration event.
Atlanta United is scheduled for a home match on Sunday, July 30, the first-ever sporting event in the stadium, and will then play two more home matches at MBS in the middle of August as part of the inaugural month of opening events at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. These matches will showcase the stadium’s purpose-built MLS configuration and FIFA-regulation pitch. MLS will announce its entire 2017 schedule this week, including start times and opponents.
The Atlanta Falcons will play two pre-season games at the stadium during August. The exact dates for the Falcons pre-season and regular season games, including the team’s regular season home opener, have not been determined and will be announced per the NFL’s normal schedule release this spring.
A grand opening celebration event is being planned for the last week of August and will be followed in the days after by two concerts. The first of two Chick-fil-A Kickoff games, featuring national championship contenders Alabama and Florida State, is slated for Saturday, Sept. 2. Two days later on Monday, Sept. 4, an SEC vs. ACC battle between Tennessee and Georgia Tech will usher in a college football season at MbS that will culminate with the College Football National Championship game on Jan. 8, 2018.