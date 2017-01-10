Events announced to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day

There will be a multitude of events to mark the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday on Jan. 16. We’ve listed some below and will be updating this post with more as we receive information.

The King Center

Father Michael Pfleger will be the keynote speaker for the King Holiday Observance annual commemorative service, as well as a special tribute by Senator Bernie Sanders. There will also be special performances from Darlene McCoy, Minister Micah Stampley, Korean Christian Children’s Choir, The Craig Lewis Band, and tap-dancers Freddie and Teddie. The service will take place on Monday, Jan. 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m in the Horizon Sanctuary at Ebenezer Baptist Church, and will commemorate what would have been Dr. Martin Luther King’s 88th birthday and the 31st Anniversary of the Federal Holiday in his honor. For more information, visit TheKingCenter.org.

The National Center for Civil and Human Rights

The premiere of the new exhibit “1960’s Now” featuring artist Sheila Pree Bright will be on show along with an op opening reception for “The Making of a Man,” Morehouse College’s collection of MLK Jr. papers and artifacts, on Friday, Jan. 13, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The exhibit will open to the public on Saturday, Jan. 14, which also feature SPARK Saturday: Celebrating King’s Legacy with family activities throughout the day. On Sunday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m. the Atlanta Homeward Choir will give a program call “Raise Your Voice: Healing Community Through Song.” On Monday, Jan. 16, at 11 a.m., the Alliance Theater’s Palefsky Collision Project will give a performance and there will be screenings of the film “Selma” at 12:30 and 3 p.m. For more information or to book tickets visit civilandhumanrights.org/mlk-weekend.

MLK Day 5K

The annual walk/run will be held Jan. 16 starting at 8 p.m. in Piedmont Park with the start and finish at 10th Street near Park Tavern. The USATF certified race course and Peachtree Road Race qualifier will be run on grass, road, gravel, wooden bridge and dirt paths through the park. There will also be a 3.1 mile drumline all along the race course. To register and for more information, visit this link.

MLK Jr. Celebration – National Day of Service Block Party and House Tour

The Urban League of Greater Atlanta, Community Movement Builders and the Casey Foundation will host a community block party with ULGA YouthBuild program participants and community residents on Jan. 16 in the Pittsburgh neighborhood at 790 Welch Street. Local civic, political and faith leaders and businesses including State Farm will join in clean-up projects, a walking community and house tour, and healthy food demonstrations. In addition, the day will be filled with games and activities for children. For more information, call (404) 659-1150 or visit ulgatl.org.

Atlanta History Center and Margaret Mitchell House

Th center will present a day of programming for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 16 at the Buckhead campus and at the Mitchell House in Midtown. Events include a talk and book signing by Frye Gaillard (“Go South to Freedom”), a staged reading of Addae Moon’s “Walking Through the Valley,” and a talk on the Georgians who shaped MLK Jr. by Calinda Lee. For the full schedule of events and activities, visit AtlantaHistoryCenter.com.

Trees Atlanta Day of Service

Hundreds of volunteers will join together for a day of service as “A Day On. Not a Day Off.” The tree plantings, hosted by Trees Atlanta, will provide opportunities for community beautification at four different locations from 9 a.m. to noon. Planting sites will include Atlanta Center for Medical Research, Atlanta Memorial Park, Brook Run Park and Southview Cemetery. For more information, visit treesatlanta.org.