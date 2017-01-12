City transfers deed of Adair property to Atlanta Public Schools

The City of Atlanta has transferred the deed of the former George W. Adair Elementary School site to Atlanta Public Schools (APS). Atlanta City Councilmembers Andre Dickens and Joyce Sheperd introduced legislation Wednesday that authorized the city to execute a quick claim deed transfer the property. The move comes after APS adopted a policy requiring affordable housing when it sells the property for a mixed-use development.

The fate of nine other school deeds held by the city remains uncertain. Last year, Mayor Kasim Reed said he would not turn over the properties until APS adopted the affordable housing policy similar to the city’s own. Still pending is a lawsuit filed by APS to determine ownership of the properties.

Adair Elementary, located in the Adair Park neighborhood, has been closed since the early 1970s. The circa-1911 Gothic Revival two-story building sits just three blocks from the Atlanta Beltline’s Westside Trail.

“The redevelopment of the Adair Elementary School building has been something the community has been seeking for a long time,” said Sheperd, who represents the Adair Park neighborhood. “Kudos to the Reed Administration, Atlanta Public Schools and the City Council for coming to the table to do what is best for our community and its future in terms of redevelopment.”

The proposed redevelopment of the Adair property will include residential and retail space. The developer is committed to “restoration” in addition to renovation, concentrating on preserving the historical character and context of the building, Sheperd said.

Development company Pullman Historic District LLC has proposed more than 4,000-square-feet of retail on the ground floor of the building and residential spaces on the first and second floors. A new building on the site would contain 10,500-square feet of additional residential and 5,500-square-feet of retail space. The company has indicated it wants to include affordable “micro-housing” on the site as well.

The legislation authorizing the deed transfer was referred to the Atlanta City Council’s Finance/Executive Committee for further discussion at its 1 p.m. meeting on Jan, 25 in Committee Room No. 1, Atlanta City Hall, 55 Trinity Ave.