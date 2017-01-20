Atlantans urged to take Downtown Master Plan survey

Central Atlanta Progress/Atlanta Downtown Improvement District are encouraging Downtown residents, students, workers and visitors to take the Master Plan online survey at planDowntownATL.com. The deadline is Jan. 31.

The Downtown Atlanta Master Plan will be the primary vision-setting and policy-directing strategy to lead the on-going evolution of Downtown for the next 15 years. In addition to establishing priorities for the center city’s future land use, transportation network, park and open spaces and major development projects, the Plan is expected to guide real estate and infrastructure investments and planning and economic development activities.

Those who take the survey by Jan. 31 will be entered into a drawing to win a $100 gift card to a Downtown business.