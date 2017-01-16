Atlanta Jewish Film Festival begins Jan. 24

The Atlanta Jewish Film Festival (AJFF) will return for 23 days of foreign and independent movies from Jan. 24 through Feb. 15. The 2017 AJFF will include 76 feature-length and short films from around the globe.

Titles include the topical documentary “The Freedom to Marry,” Russian hit “Paradise,” the award-winning “Harmonia” from Israel, a documentary called “The Last Laugh” exploring humor and the Holocaust and “Bang! The Bert Berns Story” about the legendary singer and songwriter.

There will be also be discussions with the filmmakers, actors, academics and more before and after the screenings.

The festival will be held at multiple theater venues across Atlanta, including the Lefont Sandy Springs, Regal’s Perimeter, Woodruff Arts Center, Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. Georgia Theatre Company’s Merchants Walk location, Regal’s Tara Cinemas and Atlantic Station theaters and the closing night event at Atlanta Symphony Hall

For the full lineup of films and tickets, visit AJFF.org.