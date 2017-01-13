Atlanta Humane Society pursuing sale of West Midtown shelter site

The ongoing Westside/West Midtown development boom has prompted the Atlanta Humane Society (AHS) to pursue the potential sale of its campus at the corner of 10th Street and Howell Mill Road. The 2.29 acres of land that the current campus sits on, which includes an animal shelter and veterinary center and administration offices, has been owned by AHS since the 1930s.

According to a media statement from AHS, the property is anticipated to be highly sought after as it is located in the heart of West Midtown, between several of Atlanta’s most popular retail nodes. A number of major development projects are currently underway nearby, including Stockyards Atlanta and additions to the popular Westside Provisions District. Atlanta Humane Society is being advised on the sale by Cushman & Wakefield.

The AHS said funds from the sale, alongside continued support from the community, would help facilitate the opening of a charitable animal hospital in the southwest side of the city, several neighborhood animal welfare centers across Atlanta and a specialized behavioral and medical rehabilitation center.

“With this potential property sale comes many great opportunities to advance the welfare of animals and to invest more deeply in our mission within the city of Atlanta,” said Cal Morgan, President and CEO at the Atlanta Humane Society. “We are committed to embracing and driving change within our industry, and the potential sale of our Howell Mill property has great promise to make an immense impact on animals in Atlanta.”

If the sale were completed, the AHS would also pursue the construction of a new facility in the West Midtown neighborhood enabling AHS to continue serving the community it has been in for more than 80 years.