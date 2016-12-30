News Briefs: Uber airport pick-ups; murder arrest; demolition protest

Posted on December 30, 2016 By collin IN The Loop

Starting Sunday, passengers flying into Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta  International Airport will be able to take an Uber or Lyft ride home. According to a report from CBS46, ridesharing companies were previously only allowed to drop off passengers, not pick them up. Uber and Lyft will charge an additional $3.85 per ride to cover a pick-up and security fee.

The Atlanta Police Department has arrested Willam Bradley for the murder of Brian Campbell. On Oct. 3, homicide units responded to 1080 Peachtree Street on a welfare check for a missing person. During the check of the condo, a deceased body was found wrapped in plastic bags in the closet. Further examination showed that Campbell had gunshot wounds to his face.

Community organizations and leaders from the Vine City and English Avenue communities are demanding that the Metro YMCA not to demolish Jordan Hall, the former EA Ware Elementary School, to build a new headquarters. Jordan Hall, formerly owned by Morris Brown College after the public school closed, sits just two blocs west of the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium and was recently purchased by Metro YMCA,

