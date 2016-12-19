News Briefs: Turner Field protest; Tree Trust Fund; Pullman Yard petition

Turner Field residents and Georgia State University students are threatening to block redevelopment of The Ted site if a binding Community Benefits Agreement is not negotiated. In a joint media statement, GSU students and members of the Turner Field Community Benefits Coalition said, if necessary, they will use non-violent tactics to halt the development, including setting up a tent city, chaining themselves to construction equipment, and are prepared to go to jail. Georgia State University plans to transform Turner Field and nearby properties into football and baseball stadiums surrounded by a mixed-use development with classroom space, student housing, retail and private homes.

An amendment to the city’s Tree Protection Ordinance entitled Tree Trust Fund was adopted unanimously by the Atlanta City Council at its last meeting. The Tree Trust Fund, which has primarily funded new tree planting in the past, may now be used to purchase forested property to protect the existing canopy. Each property proposed for purchase will be evaluated and vetted individually for suitability. Once purchased, it must be preserved as forested land and be available for free public access.

The historic Pullman Yard in Kirkwood is up for sale, but there’s no requirement that the purchaser preserve any of the historic buildings on the site. There’s also no public input process. According to Decaturish, an online petition put forth by a preservation advocate aims to deal with both aspects of the controversial sale.