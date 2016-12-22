NE-YO, Collective Soul to perform at Peach Drop

Peach Drop at Underground Atlanta

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and actor NE-YO and Collective Soul will be the headliners for what could be the final New Year’s Eve Peach Drop at Underground Atlanta. Mayor Kasim Reed and V-103 morning host and Hawks announcer Ryan Cameron will also make appearances.

Underground will open at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 and entertainment is expected to begin at 7 p.m. Admission is free. No weapons are allowed on the event premises and personal items such as handbags and book bags will be checked at all entrances.

A South Carolina developer plans to turn Underground into a mixed-use development with retail, restaurant, hotels, homes and student housing.

