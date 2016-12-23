Menorah lightings to take place across city for Hanukkah

Throughout Hanukkah season, Chabad Intown will publicly light menorahs at Decatur Square, Virginia-Highland,  and Avondale Estates followed by a community celebration.

Here is the schedule for all of the ceremonies:

  • Virginia-Highland, Sunday, Dec. 25, at 3:30 p.m.
  • Decatur Square, Monday, Dec. 26, 6 p.m.
  • Atlantic Station – Central Park, Tuesday, Dec. 27 (menorah installation only, no event)
  • Avondale Estates – City Green, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 6 p.m.

All events are free to the public and will feature activities including latkes, donuts, hot drinks, singing, dancing and an appearance from Mr. Dreidel.

 

