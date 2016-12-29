INtown’s most read stories of 2016



These are the Top 10 most read stories on INtown’s website this year.

Broadway blockbuster ‘Hamilton’ coming to The Fox

There were plenty of big stories and events that made news in 2016, but the biggest by far – at least at this site – was the news that the Tony Award-winning smash “Hamilton” is coming to The Fox Theatre in late 2017 or early 2018. INtown broke the news about “Hamilton” coming to Atlanta.

Home Trends: Realtors make predictions for 2016 market

Atlanta’s hot housing market and popular Intown neighborhoods were of interest to our readers. Atlanta’s hot housing market and popular Intown neighborhoods were of interest to our readers.

Plans for Pullman Yard not the usual mixed-use formula

A controversial plan for Kirkwood’s historic train yard generated plenty of reader feedback. Just this month, the state put the property up for sale, so its future redevelopment is still up in the air. A controversial plan for Kirkwood’s historic train yard generated plenty of reader feedback. Just this month, the state put the property up for sale, so its future redevelopment is still up in the air.

Ponce City Market ready to unveil rides, games on The Roof

The opening of the putt-putt golf and amusements on the rooftop of the Old Fourth Ward development was big news over the summer. The opening of the putt-putt golf and amusements on the rooftop of the Old Fourth Ward development was big news over the summer.

Atlanta one of the first stops for Broadway smash “Hamilton”

A second appearance by “Hamilton” in our Top 10. Good luck getting a ticket. A second appearance by “Hamilton” in our Top 10. Good luck getting a ticket.

The BeltLine’s Big Year: What’s on track for 2017 and beyond

Our big recap of the Atlanta BeltLine’s accomplishments and a look ahead was December’s biggest story. Our big recap of the Atlanta BeltLine’s accomplishments and a look ahead was December’s biggest story.

Moreland underpass to become canvas for 22 female artists

A link on Reddit helped propel this arts and culture piece into our Top 10. A link on Reddit helped propel this arts and culture piece into our Top 10.

More protests planned in Atlanta following police shootings

It was a summer of marches and protests in the wake of shootings of black men in cities around the country. It was a summer of marches and protests in the wake of shootings of black men in cities around the country.

New renderings released for Turner Field redevelopment

Now that the Braves have departed for Cobb County, the future of The Ted as an extension of Georgia State University and a mixed-use development has generated plenty of interest, especially from its neighbors. Now that the Braves have departed for Cobb County, the future of The Ted as an extension of Georgia State University and a mixed-use development has generated plenty of interest, especially from its neighbors.

Concert Review: Stevie Nicks and Pretenders at Philips Arena

The queens of rock put on one helluva show in November. The queens of rock put on one helluva show in November.