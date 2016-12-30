Highest-priced condo sold in 2016 at Mandarin Oriental

A condominium at the Mandarin Oriental in Buckhead sold for $3,888,000, making it the highest-priced sale of 2016. Karen Rodriguez, founder of Group KORA which merged earlier this year with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, was the listing agent for the residence.

Encompassing an entire floor of the Peachtree Road high-rise, to condo features 4 bedrooms and 4 ½ baths and skyline views.

“We’re tremendously proud of Karen Rodriguez’s real estate acumen in having sold over $15 million of residences at the Mandarin Oriental Atlanta in just the past 45 days. This is an unprecedented accomplishment,” Berkshire-Hathaway President Dan Forsman commented.

The 42-story Mandarin Oriental at 3376 Peachtree Road has 127 hotel rooms and 45 condos, most of which are now sold out.