Department store and cafe announced for Atlanta Dairies project

Paces Properties has announced that Collier’s Department Store and a cafe from THRIVE Famers will be some of the first tenants at the Atlanta Dairies development on Memorial Drive in Reynoldstown. Paces has already signed Agon Entertainment, owners of the Georgia Theatre in Athens and Variety Playhouse in Little Five Points.

The former dairy site at 777 Memorial Drive will have space for entertainment, retail, restaurant and office tenants.

“With the addition of these dynamic tenants, Atlanta Dairies is coming to life as a hub of entertainment, restaurants, bars, retail, and office,” said David Cochran, President and CEO of Paces Properties, in a press release. “We are seeing an increasing need for convenience of location as Atlanta’s population swells and traffic rises. Atlanta Dairies will serve the east Atlanta neighborhoods and beyond, providing the community with good coffee, meeting places, great restaurants and elevated entertainment.”

Collier’s Department Store will offer “everyday conveniences” like cosmetics and personal care, baby and kids, furniture, denim and workfare for men and women, home decor, confections, stationery, and books. The 10,000 square-foot store is from the team behind The Merchant, Archer Paper Co., Read Shop and Collier Candy Company.

The café by THRIVE Farmers will be located in a 2,000 square foot space and feature a menu with a “farmer-focused foundation,” including artisan, handcrafted food, and beverages.

Atlanta Dairies is targeted to open in late 2017.